ICU nurse: ‘I’m tired of watching people suffer and die’

Two years into the pandemic and people still are ignoring the advice of health care workers. Demoralized, nurses and physicians are leaving the profession.

December 24, 2021 - 9:29 PM

Intensive care unit nurse Caitlin Beatty, who works in a COVID-19 unit at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, says suffering of extremely ill coronavirus patients was heartbreaking for families and devastating to health professionals working to save lives. She fears too many people ignore advice of public health officials in terms of diminishing spread of the virus. (Screen capture/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Intensive care unit nurse Caitlin Beatty says no amount of medical education could prepare health workers for a hospital landscape burgeoning with patients catastrophically ill with COVID-19.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, is bustling with patients who have been attacked by the delta variant of coronavirus. The extended pandemic is driving young health professionals into new careers outside the medical field and compelling more experienced doctors, nurses and specialists to retire. A growing presence of the omicron mutation is a reminder the pandemic is far from over.

“There’s no amount of school or training that can really prepare you for walking into a COVID ICU and seeing those patients who are the sickest patients we have ever seen,” Beatty said.

