James Madison would not be happy with Kansas politics in 2024

Last week justices on the Kansas Supreme Court signaled that they find fault with the 2021 state law that makes it more difficult for groups to hold voter registration drives.

The controversial law criminalizes “false representation” of an election official.

In theory, this seems like it would be a good thing as it would prevent voters from being misled. However, in reality, the law was written so poorly that any group or individual registering voters without a giant sign stating “Not An Election Official” could be punished under the law.

The justices’ line of questioning seem to indicate that they believe the “false representation” law might violate protected speech — which, if accurate, would be in agreement with the arguments brought forth by the law’s challengers, civic engagement groups focused on voter participation like the League of Women Voters and Loud Light.