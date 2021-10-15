 | Fri, Oct 15, 2021
Judge: Kansas election database function not public record

A judge found Kansas' secretary of state did not violate the one records law by removing an election database function showing which provisional ballots were not counted.

By

State News

October 15, 2021 - 4:03 PM

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican secretary of state did not violate the state’s open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted, a judge ruled.

The decision Wednesday by Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson comes in a lawsuit filed by voting rights activist Davis Hammet, who is the president of Loud Light, a nonprofit that strives to increase voter turnout. The group helps voters fix issues that led them to cast provisional ballots so that their votes are counted.

Voters are given provisional ballots if they don’t appear to be registered, if they fail to present the required identification or if they are trying to vote at the wrong polling place.

