 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Justification sought from Marion County Judge

Magistrate Judge Laura Viar has been asked to explain her decision to authorize search warrants for the Marion County Record, the publisher's home and that of a Marion council member

By

State News

September 8, 2023 - 4:32 PM

The Marion County Record Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

TOPEKA — The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct requested Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar explain her decision to authorize search warrants used in controversial raids of the Marion newspaper office, the publisher’s home and a city council member’s residence.

The August searches were based on allegations advanced by local police that personal information on a business owner had been stolen by the newspaper. The raids, especially the seizure of equipment that threatened to undermine publication of the newspaper, triggered condemnation by dozens of journalism organizations.

First Amendment attorneys said they were convinced the judge ought to have been able to grasp the warrants were constitutionally flawed.

Related
August 21, 2023
August 18, 2023
August 14, 2023
August 11, 2023
Most Popular