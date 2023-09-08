Justification sought from Marion County Judge

TOPEKA — The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct requested Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar explain her decision to authorize search warrants used in controversial raids of the Marion newspaper office, the publisher’s home and a city council member’s residence.

The August searches were based on allegations advanced by local police that personal information on a business owner had been stolen by the newspaper. The raids, especially the seizure of equipment that threatened to undermine publication of the newspaper, triggered condemnation by dozens of journalism organizations.

First Amendment attorneys said they were convinced the judge ought to have been able to grasp the warrants were constitutionally flawed.