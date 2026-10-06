Kansans to receive medical debt relief

TOPEKA — More than 21,000 Kansans are set to receive a letter this month notifying them that their medical debt has disappeared.

A pair of nonprofit organizations announced they will abolish nearly $34 million in medical debt for 21,490 Kansans who meet certain criteria in a large-scale, one-time economic relief initiative.

“This isn’t actually about medical debt,” said Melissa Morales, founder of Somos Votantes and a native Kansan. “This is about a broken healthcare system that people can’t afford.”

THE MECHANICS of erasing $33.9…