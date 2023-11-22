Kansas: $10 million to stabilize dams; improve flow

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Agriculture gives a dam.

The department has been allocated $10 million in funding for several state water projects, including dam rehabilitation and repair and irrigation technology improvements.

About $7 million of the funding will go toward projects in eastern Stafford County, where the Rattlesnake Creek and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge have struggled with water flow.

The Quivira National Wildlife Refuge, which provides shelter for hundreds of migratory bird species, is home to inland marshes that rely on water from Rattlesnake Creek.

While the refuge is supposed to be allocated a certain amount of water each year, crop irrigation and other agricultural water uses have greatly reduced the amount of water flowing into the creek, along with the refuge’s overall water supply.

The funding is meant to bolster solutions to the problem at the local level, such as partnering with stakeholders, changing irrigation technology in the area and buying out water rights in the community.

“These funds, as outlined, would have some flexibility for trying to address impairments with water right buyouts augmentation, infrastructure, technology and other solutions,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam.

The State Finance Council approved the allocation, along with funding for several other water projects, during its Nov. 13 meeting.

Also, $3 million will go toward fixing privately owned high-hazard dams. These dams could cause significant destruction or loss of life if they fail, especially in areas where people live or reside under the dams. Beam said there are many such dams scattered throughout the state. He estimated the funding could help with costs on 20 or so.

“These are expensive projects,” Beam said. “So this should be a big boost for that.”

During allocations, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment also received $5.8 million in funding for water quality projects.

The department will use $1.5 million to clean up six orphaned contaminated sites, areas where the owner has abandoned the property and left behind hazardous substances. The six sites are currently contaminated with hydrocarbons, heavy metals and nitrate.

About $50,000 will be put aside for cleaning up the Kansas River, removing river trash around the Topeka area.