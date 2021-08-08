Kansas Congresswoman contracts COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation at home.

Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.

The two-term Democratic congresswoman for the state’s portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said she’s been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors, and her office said she’s back in her district. Davids said she’s grateful for COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to get inoculated.