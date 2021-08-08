 | Sun, Aug 08, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Congresswoman contracts COVID-19

Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. Despite being vaccinated, Davids experienced a "breakthrough" case. Her symptoms are mild.

By

State News

August 7, 2021 - 9:11 PM

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation at home.

Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.

The two-term Democratic congresswoman for the state’s portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said she’s been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors, and her office said she’s back in her district. Davids said she’s grateful for COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to get inoculated.

Related
July 23, 2021
July 21, 2021
July 7, 2021
October 15, 2020
Most Popular