Kansas GOP batter Biden effigy at fundraiser

Kansas Republicans have condemned a fundraiser Friday where attendees paid to kick and beat an effigy of President Joe Biden. Some called for the Kansas GOP chairman to step down.

Kansas Republicans have called for the resignation of state GOP chairman Mike Brown, seen at the state GOP convention in February 2023. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have condemned a fundraiser Friday night where attendees paid to kick and beat an effigy of President Joe Biden, distancing themselves from extremists who have seized control of the party.

The Biden-bashing antics were part of a Kansas GOP event in Johnson County, where rocker Ted Nugent and disgraced former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline were the main attractions.

A video posted by “MolonLabeTruth” to the far-right social media platform Rumble shows “highlights” from the event, which also included karate chops to blocks that read “Let’s Go, Brandon,” code for a profane insult of Biden. The video, which has now been unpublished, shows several people at the event attempting a roundhouse kick to a mannequin bust with a Biden mask and “Let’s Go, Brandon” T-shirt. Another woman is seen beating the president’s face with a foam bat.

