Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

The text message, paid for by the Kansas Republican Party, read: “URGENT: Your name is on a petition to help Laura Kelly get elected.”

August 5, 2022 - 4:23 PM

State Sen. Dennis Pyle on Monday, Aug. 1, turns in nearly 9,000 signatures from Kansas voters who support his independent campaign for governor. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor.

Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November ballot. Republicans fear Pyle’s entry into the race would siphon enough votes away from Schmidt to hand Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly a win.

The text message, paid for by the Kansas Republican Party, read: “URGENT: Your name is on a petition to help Laura Kelly get elected.” The message told voters they could send an email or “click here” to remove their name from Pyle’s list.

