Kansas lawmakers split votes

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall voted against the $1.7 trillion spending bill awaiting action by the U.S. House because it expanded the federal deficit and fueled inflation with wasteful spending.

Marshall said the measure unwisely delivered $370 billion in handouts to clean energy, $47 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, $3.2 billion for processing illegal immigrants and $1.7 billion to enforce regulations eroding 2nd Amendment rights.

The Kansas Republican also objected to $212 million for the U.S. Department of Justice to advance prosecution of defendants and investigate cases tied to the assault on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. The package would overhaul the 135-year-old law former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to exploit in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.