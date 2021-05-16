 | Sun, May 16, 2021
Kansas legislator ordered to stay away from Wellsville school

'This looks like discrimination,' said the GOP lawmaker. 'Fortunately, I know a good lawyer.'

May 16, 2021 - 10:34 AM

Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery following an incident while serving as a substitute teacher in the Wellsville district. On Friday, the district banned him from its premises. Photo by (Pool photo by Evert Nelson/Topeka Capital-Journal)

TOPEKA — The Wellsville Board of Education ordered Rep. Mark Samsel to serve a one-year ban on entering school property or attending district events in response to his strange and allegedly violent conduct while working last month as a substitute teacher.

Superintendent Ryan Bradbury warned the Wellsville Republican that if found on school property or at a school event of any kind through May 11, 2022, that law enforcement would be called and the district would file a trespass complaint against him.

Samsel, who was arrested for battery after allegedly kicking a Wellsville secondary school student, has represented District 5 in the House since 2019. It serves parts of Franklin, Anderson, Linn and Miami counties. He’s an attorney and has worked as a basketball referee and soccer official in the state association serving middle schools and high schools. He frequently attends area school sports events.

