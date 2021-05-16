Kansas legislator ordered to stay away from Wellsville school

TOPEKA — The Wellsville Board of Education ordered Rep. Mark Samsel to serve a one-year ban on entering school property or attending district events in response to his strange and allegedly violent conduct while working last month as a substitute teacher.

Superintendent Ryan Bradbury warned the Wellsville Republican that if found on school property or at a school event of any kind through May 11, 2022, that law enforcement would be called and the district would file a trespass complaint against him.

Samsel, who was arrested for battery after allegedly kicking a Wellsville secondary school student, has represented District 5 in the House since 2019. It serves parts of Franklin, Anderson, Linn and Miami counties. He’s an attorney and has worked as a basketball referee and soccer official in the state association serving middle schools and high schools. He frequently attends area school sports events.