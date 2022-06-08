 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Kansas man sentenced to prison for 2018 baby’s death

State News

June 8, 2022 - 2:03 PM

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the killing of his 4-month-old daughter nearly four years ago.

Andrew Franklin, 36, of Haysville, was sentenced Monday to 250 months in prison, television station KAKE reported. Franklin pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of 4-month-old Brexley Grace Franklin.

Police said the baby girl died on Sept. 13, 2018, five days after she was admitted to a hospital suffering from a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages and bruises to her jaw. She was also found to have internal injuries.

