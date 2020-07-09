Menu Search Log in

Kansas man sentenced to 12 years for cruise ship killing

Topekan Eric Newman, convicted of strangling his girlfriend and pushing her off a cruise ship balcony, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in December to one count of second-degree murder in Tamara Tucker's January 2018 death.

By

State News

July 9, 2020 - 9:56 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison for killing his girlfriend by strangling her and pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

Eric Newman, 55, of Topeka, also was sentenced to five years of supervised release during a hearing in federal court in Kansas, The Kansas City Star reported. He pleaded guilty in December  to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 50-year-old Tamara Tucker of Lawson, Missouri. 

The couple was on a Carnival cruise from Jacksonville, Florida, to the Bahamas and was staying in a cabin on the 13th deck. Newman admitted during his plea hearing that the couple argued in their cabin. He said he strangled Tucker then pushed her over the cabin room balcony railing to the 11th deck, killing her.

