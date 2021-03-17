Menu Search Log in

Kansas Senate panel advances bill to ban transgender youths from sports

The bill, if passed, will be challenged on constitutional grounds and likely take years to litigate.

By

State News

March 17, 2021 - 9:34 AM

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, said debate about a proposed ban on transgender girls in sports was best reserved for the Senate floor. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Republican chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee called a vote Tuesday on legislation to ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 or college sports after silencing a Democrat who wanted to tell a personal story in opposition to the bill.

Members of the committee removed a section of Senate Bill 208 that required genital examinations, then passed the bill after 10 minutes of discussion.

Sen. Brenda Dietrich, a Republican from Topeka and retired public school superintendent, joined the panel’s two Democrats in opposing the legislation. She said the NCAA and Kansas State High School Activities Association already have policies in place regarding transgender athletes.

