LGBTQ supporters beg Kansas lawmakers to drop sports fight

TOPEKA — Rep. Stephanie Byers told members of the Senate Education Committee on Monday what it is like to be a transgender woman in today’s environment.

Byers, a Wichita Democrat and the state’s first transgender legislator, said it means you get messages like this: “Stop appropriating and making a mockery of womanhood, you fat useless f***.”

She spoke as the Senate panel revived a battle cry over model legislation that forces transgender athletes into the firefight of a political culture war. As an elected official, Byers said, she expects to receive abusive comments, but children shouldn’t be subjected to such bullying.