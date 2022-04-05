Kansas set to slash taxes again, with Dems joining

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With surplus state revenues rolling in each month, the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is poised to slash taxes again only a decade after a GOP governor launched a tax-cutting experiment that became nationally notorious for the budget shortfalls that followed.

And this time Democrats aren’t warning that big tax cuts will tank the budget, endangering funding for schools or social services. Instead, they’re arguing about how taxes should be cut, favoring proposals from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to lower the cost of groceries and give a $250 rebate to Kansas residents who filed state income tax returns last year.

Legislators could cut taxes by nearly $1.5 billion over the next three years, starting in July. Before they began their annual spring break last week, lawmakers approved about $310 million worth of cuts over three years. When lawmakers reconvene April 25 to wrap up business for the year, two bills with other, larger cuts await final votes.