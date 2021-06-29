Kansas wheat harvest behind schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The government’s latest crop snapshot Monday shows the Kansas winter wheat harvest is running slower than usual for this time of year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that about 41% of the state’s wheat has been cut. That is behind both the 44% at this time last year and the 48% five-year average. The report reflects crop conditions as of Sunday and comes amid recent rains that have kept many combines out of fields.

The agency also reported that 83% of the wheat had already matured. It rated the condition of the crop still in the ground as 12% excellent, 50% good, 25% fair and 13% as poor or very poor.