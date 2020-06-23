Wheat harvest hits quarter turn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Farmers have harvested a quarter of the winter wheat crop in Kansas, making about average progress for this time of year, the government reported Monday.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service also said that 68% of the wheat in Kansas is now mature.
It rated the condition of the wheat still out in the field as 6% excellent, 38% good and 33% fair. The agency reported that 16% was in poor condition, with another 7% of the crop rated as very poor.
