 | Sat, Oct 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas wind energy facing a crisis

The wind farm industry has reached its 20th birthday in Kansas, but the near future is facing many challenges.

By

State News

October 8, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Trucks transport blades for wind turbines in Gray County, Kansas. Photo by BRIAN GRIMMETT/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

MINNEOLA, Kansas — The wind farm business in Kansas has hit its awkward adolescence. It’s still growing 20 years in, but unsure what the near future might hold.

If it wants to get through those tough years and continue to grow, it needs to find more workers, to figure out what to do with the dated-but-not-obsolete turbines erected two decades ago and to sort out a way to carry all that wind-harvesting muscle beyond the state’s borders.

Consider the burly, newest version of wind farming at the Cimarron Bend wind farm south of Dodge City.

Related
October 27, 2017
May 10, 2017
February 23, 2017
December 22, 2016
Most Popular