 | Tue, Jun 01, 2021
KS communities look to regulate wind

By

News

June 1, 2021 - 7:13 AM

Austin Cline farms on 1,000 acres in southern Marshall County. To the north, the skyline will soon be dotted with wind turbines. (ALLISON KITE/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

FRANKFORT — Austin Cline is the third generation to farm his family’s land in Marshall County.

From his driveway, he has a more than 180-degree view of neighbors’ land and native prairie grass. But by next year, he expects the horizon to be dominated by commercial wind turbines.

He and his neighbors will be in the shadow of the 300-megawatt Irish Creek Wind Farm, which is set to begin operation late this year. Neighbors who didn’t sell land to the wind farm developer, NextEra Energy Resources, are dreading the day the towering structures appear, erupting from their treasured horizon.

