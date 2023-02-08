Kelly affirms commitment to water conservation

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates.

“If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation, we must act now,” Kelly said. “We’ll make additional investments to work with our producers and irrigators to ensure our water quality and quantity. But we all know that funding is not enough. There needs to be a broad-based agreement to improve our practices and adopt new technology so that we can protect farming and rural life.”

In an interview following her speech to 300 people at a Farm Bureau event next to the Capitol, the governor said she was committed to a collaborative process of reform that didn’t feature water management mandates. She said the best approach would be to build consensus on a strategic plan for water conservation. The Ogallala Aquifer beneath Kansas and a prolonged drought has led to anxiety about the water supply.