 | Thu, Oct 08, 2026
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Kelly backs Coover, opposes Lahn in Iowa

Gov. Laura Kelly is weighing in on races in both Kansas and Iowa, backing Democrats in each state.

By

State News

October 7, 2026 - 3:31 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly, the two-term Kansas governor, endorses Democrat Don Coover in the 2nd District congressional race and declines to endorse Iowa gubernatorial nominee Zach Lahn, a registered Kansas voter until October 2024. Photo by Anna Kaminski/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly issued the anticipated endorsement Wednesday of a fellow Kansas Democrat campaigning for U.S. House and unexpectedly ventured into the Iowa gubernatorial contest to oppose one of her “constituents.”

The two-term governor from Topeka urged voters Nov. 3 to support Don Coover, a U.S. Army veteran, veterinarian and rancher from Galesburg. He’s campaigning for the 2nd District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt.

“Kansans deserve leaders who work hard, listen to Kansans and show up ready to get to work on day one, and that’s…

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