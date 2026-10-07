Kelly backs Coover, opposes Lahn in Iowa

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly issued the anticipated endorsement Wednesday of a fellow Kansas Democrat campaigning for U.S. House and unexpectedly ventured into the Iowa gubernatorial contest to oppose one of her “constituents.”

The two-term governor from Topeka urged voters Nov. 3 to support Don Coover, a U.S. Army veteran, veterinarian and rancher from Galesburg. He’s campaigning for the 2nd District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt.

“Kansans deserve leaders who work hard, listen to Kansans and show up ready to get to work on day one, and that’s…