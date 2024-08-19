Kelly, Kobach team up to oppose Nebraska water plan

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach joined forces Friday to oppose Nebraska’s planned Platte-Republican interbasin transfer, which they argue would introduce invasive carp that could bring significant harm to Kansas waterways.

The transfer would redirect water from the Platte River in Nebraska south toward the Republican River Basin, which enters northern Kansas. It is currently under review by Nebraska’s Department of Natural Resources. Critics warn this could introduce invasive carp species currently found in the Platte River into several key Kansas reservoirs.

Kelly and Kobach in a letter Friday to Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen outline their objections to the transfer. They urge Nebraska to reconsider a plan that “would pose an immediate and dire ecological and economic threat to the vitality of the Republican River Basin in both states.”

Kansas first raised concerns in 2018, when Nebraska considered a similar transfer application. Kansas officials, including then-Gov. Jeff Colyer, argued against the plan. The Nebraska Supreme Court in October 2023 cleared legal objections to a 2021 version of the plan, meaning the decision to approve the water diversion now rests with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

In a news release Friday, Kelly expressed concern about the plan’s potential environmental damage.

“The proposed Platte-Republican interbasin transfer would severely damage Kansas’ finest fishing and boating destinations,” Kelly said. “Places like Milford Lake are enjoyed by thousands of Kansans and Nebraskans alike. We cannot stand idly by while our state’s critical natural assets are put at risk.”

Invasive carp species, particularly silver and bighead carp, pose a significant threat to aquatic ecosystems. These species outcompete native fish for food and habitat, undermining local fishing industries. They also create safety hazards for recreational boaters because of their habit of leaping out of the water when startled.

“I’m one of thousands of Kansans who enjoy our first-class lakes and waterways for fishing,” Kobach said in the news release. “I will use every tool available to keep these invasive species from harming Kansas waters.”

Christopher Kennedy, acting secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, emphasized the importance of prevention to keeping water clear of invasive carp.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks monitors invasive species in the state, and biologists have removed thousands of pounds of carp from the Kansas River this year.

“These species can decimate local fish populations and pose safety hazards for recreationalists in impacted rivers and lakes,” Kennedy said. “Efforts in other states to eliminate these carp populations once they’ve established are costly and largely unsuccessful, making prevention critical wherever possible.”