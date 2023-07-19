 | Wed, Jul 19, 2023
Judge: Gov. Kelly will defend birth certificate changes

A federal judge will consider Gov. Laura Kelly's arguments that a new law rolling back transgender rights doesn't bar the state from changing the sex listing on birth certificates.

July 19, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Photo by Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge is considering Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s arguments that a new Kansas law rolling back transgender rights doesn’t bar the state from changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled Tuesday that Kelly’s office can defend her administration’s policy of changing birth certificates and accepted its “friend of the court” arguments. The state’s Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach, argues that a law that took effect July 1 prohibits such changes and requires the state to undo previous ones.

The new law, which was enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature over Kelly’s veto, defines male and female based on a person’s sex assigned at birth for “any” state law or regulation. If Kobach is successful, Kansas would be only among a few states that don’t make such changes, along with Montana and Tennessee.

