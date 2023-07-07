 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kobach sues over licenses

Attorney General Kris Kobach is seeking an order to stop Gov. Laura Kelly, and agencies under her control, from allowing the changes to transgender people’s licenses.

By

State News

July 7, 2023 - 4:02 PM

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach contends a bill taking effect July 1 prohibits transgender Kansans from altering their gender on birth certificates and licenses to drive, while Gov. Laura Kelly believes the new law doesn’t mandate such reversals. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Kansas sued in state court Friday to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses and to rebuke the Democratic governor for defying his interpretation of a new law.

Attorney General Kris Kobach is seeking an order to stop Gov. Laura Kelly, and agencies under her control, from allowing the changes to transgender people’s licenses. Kobach contends a law that took effect Saturday prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.

Kobach has argued that the law applies in the same way to birth certificates, but the lawsuit filed Friday doesn’t address those documents. The settlement of a 2018 federal lawsuit requires Kansas to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates.

Related
June 30, 2023
July 7, 2021
April 30, 2021
October 19, 2018
Most Popular