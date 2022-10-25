 | Tue, Oct 25, 2022
Kelly, Schmidt spin policy goals as race steps into final two weeks

Gov. Kelly touts a commitment to build comprehensive early childhood education systems in a second term. Derek Schmidt released a lengthy statement on his first-term objectives on education and other issues. The election is on Nov. 8.

By

State News

October 25, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, candidates for governor in November, have offered statements affirming racial bias existed in the state’s law enforcement system. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly committed to building a comprehensive early childhood education system in Kansas during a second term as governor that makes child care more affordable, expands preschool and invests in literacy programs.

She said reform would be streamlined under a secretary of early childhood education and would be paired with a plan to fully finance special education in public schools. Such adjustments would need to pass the Kansas Legislature, which has a two-thirds Republican majority.

“I’ve said time and time again that it’s my goal to leave office having built the most robust, comprehensive early childhood education system in the country,” Kelly said.

