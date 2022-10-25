Kelly, Schmidt spin policy goals as race steps into final two weeks

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly committed to building a comprehensive early childhood education system in Kansas during a second term as governor that makes child care more affordable, expands preschool and invests in literacy programs.

She said reform would be streamlined under a secretary of early childhood education and would be paired with a plan to fully finance special education in public schools. Such adjustments would need to pass the Kansas Legislature, which has a two-thirds Republican majority.

“I’ve said time and time again that it’s my goal to leave office having built the most robust, comprehensive early childhood education system in the country,” Kelly said.