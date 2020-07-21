Menu Search Log in

Kelly: Students must use masks at school

Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order delaying the start of school also requires students wear protective masks and undergo daily temperature checks when they arrive. State law mandates the State Board of Education must approve the delay.

Students will be required to wear masks and receive daily temperature checks, Gov. Laura Kelly announced in an executive order Monday. Photo by Chris Neal / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly issued an order Monday requiring masks and daily temperature checks in the state’s K-12 schools, setting some coronavirus-inspired rules that are stricter than guidelines adopted by the Republican-controlled State Board of Education.

Kelly also released the text of a proposed order to delay the reopening of public and private elementary, middle and high schools for three weeks from mid-August until Sept. 9, after the Labor Day holiday. Kansas law requires the state school board’s approval for a delay and it is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.

The Democratic governor’s plans for schools are inspiring criticism from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature and conservatives outside state government already critical of her handling of the pandemic. The small-government, free-market Kansas Policy Institute, influential with GOP conservatives, called Kelly’s actions “simply unwarranted.”

