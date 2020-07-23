State BOE rebuffs order to delay start of school

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools can reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura Kelly’s push to delay the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day.

The Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 Wednesday — the tie being enough to reject Kelly’s executive order that would have delayed the start by three weeks. Her order, which affected instruction and all extracurriculars, needed the board’s approval.

“The districts have been preparing for this and they are prepared,” board member Michelle Dombrosky said. “This needs to be a local decision.”