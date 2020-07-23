Menu Search Log in

State BOE rebuffs order to delay start of school

Kansas State Board of Education members were split, which means Gov. Laura Kelly's order to delay the start of school until Labor Day is no longer in effect. Her orders for students, staff and teachers to wear masks at school remains in effect.

By

State News

July 23, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Students will be required to wear masks and receive daily temperature checks, Gov. Laura Kelly announced in an executive order Monday. Photo by Chris Neal / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools can reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura Kelly’s push to delay the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day.

The Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 Wednesday — the tie being enough to reject Kelly’s executive order that would have delayed the start by three weeks. Her order, which affected instruction and all extracurriculars, needed the board’s approval.

“The districts have been preparing for this and they are prepared,” board member Michelle Dombrosky said. “This needs to be a local decision.”

Related
July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 16, 2020
Trending