Menu Search Log in

Kelly to sign emergency extension

Gov. Kelly said a bill that would rewrite Kansas' emergency managing laws while limiting her authority is 'reasonable.' The bill also extends the COVID-19 state of emergency to May 28.

By

State News

March 18, 2021 - 9:39 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday that a measure  approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to rewrite Kansas’ emergency management laws while limiting her authority during the coronavirus pandemic is “reasonable.” 

Legislators sent her the bill Tuesday and she said she’s inclined to sign it, “given what I know.”

The measure would preserve the control that legislators gave county officials last year over mandating masks and restricting businesses and public gatherings, and it would allow legislative leaders to block the governor’s executive orders starting in April. It also would strip appointed local health officers of their power to impose restrictions, leaving decisions to elected county commissions. 

Related
March 2, 2021
May 22, 2020
May 21, 2020
May 14, 2020
Trending