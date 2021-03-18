Kelly to sign emergency extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday that a measure approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to rewrite Kansas’ emergency management laws while limiting her authority during the coronavirus pandemic is “reasonable.”

Legislators sent her the bill Tuesday and she said she’s inclined to sign it, “given what I know.”

The measure would preserve the control that legislators gave county officials last year over mandating masks and restricting businesses and public gatherings, and it would allow legislative leaders to block the governor’s executive orders starting in April. It also would strip appointed local health officers of their power to impose restrictions, leaving decisions to elected county commissions.