Lansing prison has most of state’s virus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lansing Correctional Facility is the largest single source of Kansas coronavirus cases, followed by the Tyson Foods meatpacking plant near Garden City, a public health document shows.

The Kansas City Star, citing a list provided to it by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation, reports that the document contains a detailed account of every outbreak since May 19 in Kansas.

At least 846 cases and six deaths through May 19 were traced to the Lansing prison. The Tyson plant near Garden City has seen 571 cases and one death according to the document.