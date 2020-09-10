Menu Search Log in

Meatpacking plants have highest number of active COVID cases

Meatpacking plants and correctional facilities have the most active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas.

By

State News

September 10, 2020 - 9:30 AM

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Meatpacking plants and correctional facilities continue to be the main sites of active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas, with each reporting thousands of cases, according to data released  Wednesday by the state health department.

It was the first time the Kansas Department of Health and environment publicized specific active COVID-19 clusters. The state identified 117 active clusters, involving 5,099 cases, 192 hospitalizations and 63 deaths.

The information was released hours after several large Kansas business groups released a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly asking her not to identify specific clusters, saying it could harm businesses as they try to recover from the pandemic.

Related
August 21, 2020
June 9, 2020
May 28, 2020
April 23, 2020
Trending