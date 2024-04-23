Lawmakers await tax decision; analysts say finances stable

TOPEKA — Bills containing the new state government budget and a three-year, $1.5 billion tax reduction plan crafted by the Republican-led Kansas Legislature await action this week by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly ahead of lawmakers’ return to the Capitol to close out the annual session.

Updated state tax revenue forecasts for the current and next fiscal years — a period covering 15 months ending in June 2025 — were based on a belief among analysts that Kansas economic and tax revenue trends warranted modest changes to projections issued in November. The state has a surplus of about $3 billion and the overall view of economists and others Friday was state revenue would grow 9.7% by close of the current fiscal year and that total revenue would expand 2.2% in the upcoming fiscal year.

That reflected the consensus view of economists and fiscal analysts that it was necessary to trim $100 million or 1% from the current year’s revenue forecast. For the fiscal year starting in July, the revised projection would add $146 million or 1.4% to the assessment released in November. In both fiscal years, state revenue would exceed $10.1 billion.