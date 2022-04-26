Voters to decide whether to keep electing sheriffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters will decide in November whether to ensure that counties or state lawmakers can’t end the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs.

The state House voted 91-31 on Tuesday to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to declare that almost every sheriff in the state must be elected to a four-year term. The Senate already had passed the measure, so it goes on the ballot in November, when approval by a simple majority of voters statewide will add it to the constitution.

There’s little chance counties will stop electing sheriffs, but the Legislature has the power to pass laws to force change. Supporters of the proposed amendment said sheriffs should remain directly accountable to voters.