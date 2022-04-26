 | Wed, Apr 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Voters to decide whether to keep electing sheriffs

A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would require almost every county to elect sheriff's to a four-year term. Riley County is the only county that doesn't, and it could keep its current setup.

By

State News

April 26, 2022 - 4:00 PM

The Kansas State Capitol Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters will decide in November whether to ensure that counties or state lawmakers can’t end the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs.

The state House voted 91-31 on Tuesday to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to declare that almost every sheriff in the state must be elected to a four-year term. The Senate already had passed the measure, so it goes on the ballot in November, when approval by a simple majority of voters statewide will add it to the constitution.

There’s little chance counties will stop electing sheriffs, but the Legislature has the power to pass laws to force change. Supporters of the proposed amendment said sheriffs should remain directly accountable to voters.

Related
February 23, 2022
January 7, 2022
July 19, 2012
April 12, 2010
Most Popular