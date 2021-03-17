Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers rewrite emergency management powers

Kansas lawmakers want to reform the state's emergency management law by installing new checks on the power of the governor, health officers and school boards to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.

By

State News

March 17, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Sen. Kellie Warren says an overhaul of the Kansas Emergency Management Act strikes a balance between government authority and individual liberties. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bipartisan reform of the state’s emergency management law, installing new checks on powers of the governor, health officers and school boards to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and future disasters.

The Senate adopted the legislation by a 31-8 vote hours after it won approval in the House by a 118-5 vote. The measure now goes to Gov. Laura Kelly for consideration.

In addition to modifying the decades old Kansas Emergency Management Act, the new legislation extends the current disaster declaration from March 31 to May 28. The changes to KEMA were inserted into Senate Bill 40 — which previously dealt with the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation.

Related
March 2, 2021
February 26, 2021
September 25, 2020
May 14, 2020
Trending