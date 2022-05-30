Lawrence bookstore named best in country

Danny Caine never expected to turn his bookstore into a partial shipping warehouse. He was just trying to keep his small business afloat. It wasn’t even the first pandemic pivot he tried.

“The hardest thing about March 2020, other than society falling apart, was we went through four or five different ideas of how to do this. It felt like every Sunday, I was meeting with the managers and being like, ‘Okay, what are we going to do this week?’” says Caine, the owner of the Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kansas.

When the store closed to in-person browsing last year, it was the nationwide shipping that really stuck.