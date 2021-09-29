Leaders, students mourn loss of political scientist, columnist

TOPEKA, Kansas — Burdett Loomis, a longtime University of Kansas political scientist known affectionately as “Bird,” died Saturday at his home in Lawrence just months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer. He was 76.

Burdett Loomis

Elected officials and political figures mourned his death and recalled how he inspired them as students during his 40-year KU teaching career.

“I’m one of thousands of former students working in government and politics because they took a class with him at KU,” Christie Appelhanz said in a Facebook post on Sunday.