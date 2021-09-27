Noted Kansas columnist dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Burdett Loomis, a longtime University of Kansas political scientist, a frequently quoted commentator and author, co-author or editor of more than a dozen books on politics, has died. He was 76.

Burdett Loomis Register file photo

Loomis died Saturday at his Lawrence home, surrounded by family, according a notice posted online by a local funeral home. He recently had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Kansas Public Radio reported.

Known as “Bird,” Loomis became a highly visible analyst of state politics during his more than 40 years at the University of Kansas, and he wrote regular columns after his retirement. The Iola Register subscribed to his columns through the Insight Kansas group. He also was remembered as a student mentor.