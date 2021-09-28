 | Wed, Sep 29, 2021
Lecture to honor women protesters of the 1920s

The women fought for miners' rights in regards to their poor working conditions, low wages and discrimination.

By

State News

September 28, 2021 - 11:04 AM

One hundred years ago this year, thousands of women in Crawford County held a protest. 

They were wives, mothers, daughters and sisters of local miners, and they were speaking out against hazardous working conditions, poor pay, and discrimination the miners faced each day.

In December 1921, in a protest that made national news, the women marched to the mine headquarters in Franklin — now the site of the Miners Hall Museum. The event that became known as the Amazon Army March. The spirited act linked men and women together in one of the most dynamic pages in the history of American labor. 

