Kansas poised to elect first trans lawmaker

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A retired music teacher would become the first openly transgender member of the conservative Kansas Legislature if she’s elected from a Democratic-leaning district she’s expected to win.

Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, would join the ranks of other transgender people who have served in legislatures in other states, including four who currently hold such office.

Byers, who advanced to the general election after running unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, “shattered a long-standing political barrier in Kansas,” said Annise Parker, president and chief executive officer of the advocacy group LGBTQ Victory Fund.