Lobbyists seek $315 million for university repairs

TOPEKA — A fledgling association of construction contractors led by two political lobbyists is developing a plan to persuade the Kansas Legislature to make an unprecedented seven-year, $315 million investment to shrink the academic building repair backlog at the state’s six public universities.

Without official endorsement of the campaign by the Kansas Board of Regents, lobbyists Ed McKechnie and David Kensinger have worked behind the scene to enlist commercial contractors and an assortment of subcontractors to christen the University Contractors Association of Kansas. This newfound association would finance the partners’ lobbying at the Capitol while they seek passage of a $45 million per year plan to address antiquated, wrong-sized academic buildings on campuses in Manhattan, Lawrence, Wichita, Hays, Emporia and Pittsburg.

The state Board of Regents is standing by its request that the 2022 Legislature appropriate an extra $25 million annually to chase building maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition projects at the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, Fort Hays State University, Pittsburg State University and Emporia State University.