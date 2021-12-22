 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Lost acreage to wildfires revised

A revised report from the Kansas Forest Service indicated about 163,000 acres of land burned in wildfires last week. Original estimates were about 400,000 acres.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Forest Service has revised down the number of acres burned in last week’s wildfires.

The agency posted on Facebook Tuesday that around 163,000 acres burned on Dec. 15, not the 400,000 that was first estimated. The Forest Service released a map showing the number of burned acres in each county.

The posting said the Forest Service and the National Interagency Fire Coordination Center are using a new satellite data system to map ongoing wildfires. The service said that as heat, dust and smoke cleared, “the satellite was able to get a clearer picture of the landscape.” The technology also showed that some of the fires’ perimeters were calculated twice.

