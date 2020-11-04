Marshall wins Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Rep. Roger Marshall won an open Senate seat in Kansas on Tuesday in a tougher-than-expected race that saw his Democratic opponent raise far more campaign cash than he did.

Marshall, who has represented western and central Kansas in Congress for two terms, prevailed over Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier. After a tough campaign, he struck a conciliatory tone in his victory speech, saying his prayer was “for healing.”