Marshall wins Senate race

Marshall entered the fall campaign with the GOP’s traditional advantages in a state that tends to vote for conservatives. Bollier had excited fellow Democrats because her campaign was able to raise more than $25 million and set a Kansas record that Marshall couldn’t match.

November 4, 2020 - 10:39 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Rep. Roger Marshall won an open Senate seat in Kansas on Tuesday in a tougher-than-expected race that saw his Democratic opponent raise far more campaign cash than he did.

Marshall, who has represented western and central Kansas in Congress for two terms, prevailed over Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier. After a tough campaign, he struck a conciliatory tone in his victory speech, saying his prayer was “for healing.”

We’re always Kansans first. We’re Americans first. We will fight to end the divisions.

