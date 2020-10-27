Menu Search Log in

Marshall staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Republican's campaign has preferred a mask-lite approach, often saying the coronavirus is nearing its end.

By

State News

October 27, 2020 - 5:28 PM

Marcia Roos of Iola shares a fist bump with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Roger Marshall earlier this year. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A staffer on Republican Roger Marshall’s campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Marshall’s campaign confirmed Tuesday that the staffer tested positive last week after experiencing mild symptoms and self-quarantining. Marshall chief of staff Brent Robertson said in a statement that the unnamed staffer was exposed to the virus at a “personal” event and hasn’t had contact with the candidate Marshall since before that event.

Marshall’s comments and actions during the coronavirus pandemic have become a major issue in his race against Democrat Barbara Bollier.

