 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Medical board auditing senator

Sen. Mark Steffen, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist, said this week he has been investigated by the state for prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for off-table uses in treating COVID-19.

By

State News

January 27, 2022 - 9:42 AM

Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, right, has proposed legislation allowing doctors like himself to prescribe drugs for off-label use to treat COVID-19. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas doctor-lawmaker who has prescribed a parasitic worm treatment for COVID-19 symptoms acknowledged Wednesday that the state medical board has been investigating him since the summer of 2020.

Conservative Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen disclosed the Kansas Board of Healing Arts’ investigation of him during a Senate committee hearing. He was testifying in favor of a bill that would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for both the anti-worm treatment ivermectin and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for potentially dangerous off-label uses in treating COVID-19.

Steffen said the medical board has been investigating him for 18 months over statements dating back to his brief time as a local county commissioner before he took his Senate seat in January 2021. He said no hearings have been scheduled.

