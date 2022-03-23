More bird flu cases found

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More cases of avian influenza, more commonly called bird flu, have been found in Kansas, state agriculture officials said.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed the disease in a backyard home-farm flock of birds in rural Sedgwick County, as well as a similar backyard flock in rural Dickinson County, the Wichita Eagle reported. The cases were confirmed by the national Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Officials said the affected areas have been quarantined and the affected flocks will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.