 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
More than 1 million get at least 1 vaccine in Kansas

Kansas has at least partially vaccinated more than 1 million people, or 35% of the state's residents. A third variant of the COVID-19 virus was identified in the state.

By

State News

April 15, 2021 - 10:03 AM

Volunteers helped Allen County residents into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Riverside Park last week. Temperatures are expected to be much more pleasant at Thursday’s clinic targeted for those age 75 and older. Register file photo

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has crossed the threshold of vaccinating more than 1 million people as a third highly contagious variant is detected in the state. 

That means 35% of the state’s 2.9 million residents have received at least one shot, according to state data released Wednesday.

The state hit the mark one day after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through Brazil has been detected for the first time in Kansas. The agency said it is investigating how someone in Sedgwick County became infected with the P.1 variant and whether others may have been exposed. 

