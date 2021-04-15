More than 1 million get at least 1 vaccine in Kansas

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has crossed the threshold of vaccinating more than 1 million people as a third highly contagious variant is detected in the state.

That means 35% of the state’s 2.9 million residents have received at least one shot, according to state data released Wednesday.

The state hit the mark one day after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through Brazil has been detected for the first time in Kansas. The agency said it is investigating how someone in Sedgwick County became infected with the P.1 variant and whether others may have been exposed.