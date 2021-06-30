 | Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Vaccinations urged as variant spreads

Amid an upsurge in the COVID-19 Delta variant, health professionals are begging holdouts to get vaccinated.

By

News

June 30, 2021 - 8:41 AM

Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman says the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is of great concern. (SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pleading with residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and protect themselves from the dangerous Delta variant sweeping through the Midwest.

The variant appears to be far more contagious than any other strain to emerge since the start of the pandemic. The original virus and its mutations have killed 5,150 Kansans as of Monday.

Those who received one of the vaccines should be protected from serious illness, although the World Health Organization urges fully vaccinated individuals to still wear a mask as a safeguard against the Delta variant. Kansans who refuse to get the widely available vaccine are most at risk for hospitalization or death.

