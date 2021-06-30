Vaccinations urged as variant spreads

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pleading with residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and protect themselves from the dangerous Delta variant sweeping through the Midwest.

The variant appears to be far more contagious than any other strain to emerge since the start of the pandemic. The original virus and its mutations have killed 5,150 Kansans as of Monday.

Those who received one of the vaccines should be protected from serious illness, although the World Health Organization urges fully vaccinated individuals to still wear a mask as a safeguard against the Delta variant. Kansans who refuse to get the widely available vaccine are most at risk for hospitalization or death.