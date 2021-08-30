 | Mon, Aug 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Most Kansas students must now mask up; one district calls off classes because of COVID outbreak

About 30 of the state's 50 largest school districts have mask mandates in place, most passed in the last month during often heated meetings and protests.

By

State News

August 30, 2021 - 8:59 AM

Face masks that Derby resident Melissa Dodge uses to protect herself at her grocery store job. Dodge has no health insurance. Photo by COURTESY PHOTO/KCUR.ORG

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — More than half of Kansas students are now required to wear masks in school as the delta variant rages, leading to widespread quarantines and forcing one district to call off classes because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

An Associated Press analysis has found that 30 of the state’s 50 largest districts have mask mandates in place, with most passed in the last month during often heated meetings and protests. Those 30 districts educate a combined 262,585 of the state’s 476,435 public schoolchildren. 

Several other smaller districts also have mandated masks as well, including Atchison and Wamego.

Related
August 25, 2021
August 11, 2021
August 4, 2021
August 2, 2021
Most Popular