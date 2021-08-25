Ruling could tie hands of those wanting to enforce mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People who oppose mask requirements or restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Kansas counties can challenge them in court and obtain a ruling within 10 days — at least for now — because of a decision Tuesday by the state’s highest court.

The Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling could discourage counties from imposing mask mandates to deal with the two-month surge in COVID-19 cases tied to the more contagious delta variant. Most local school boards aren’t directly affected but could hesitate to act as well.

The court’s ruling also came the morning after Wichita’s school board voted to require anyone age 3 or older to wear a mask inside its buildings, starting Monday. While only a few counties have imposed mask mandates, at least 15 school districts that serve about a third of the state’s students have a requirement for at least some students or staff.