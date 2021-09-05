 | Sun, Sep 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Two school districts sued over mask mandates

One cites "individual freedoms;" the other "emotional and mental well being."

By

State News

September 5, 2021 - 2:09 PM

School classrooms are wiped down with a cleaning solution as a precautionary measure for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Lawsuits were filed Friday challenging a mask mandate for students and staff in elementary schools in Kansas’ most populous county and another mandate requiring everyone 5 and older in a small rural county to mask.

The suits, filed against officials in Johnson County in the Kansas City area and smaller Morris County, are believed to be the first since the state’s Supreme Court granted a stay last week allowing enforcement of a pandemic-inspired law. The law allows those who oppose mask requirements or restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Kansas counties to challenge them in court and obtain a ruling within 10 days.

The stay will remain in effect until the high court can rule on a lower court’s ruling that declared the law unconstitutional. 

Related
August 25, 2021
July 16, 2021
June 11, 2021
March 30, 2021
Most Popular